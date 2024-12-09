StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stake Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1,906.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group Profile

SNEX stock opened at $103.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

