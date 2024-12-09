SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 148.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 111.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 127,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SXC opened at $12.19 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

