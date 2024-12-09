Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,618 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,847 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 110,152 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tapestry by 55.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America upgraded Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TPR opened at $62.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

