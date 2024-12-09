Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $35,254,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $389.22 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $389.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.53 and a 200-day moving average of $239.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $14,700,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Tesla by 23.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 8,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,089.8% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,958,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,035,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.84.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

