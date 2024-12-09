Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 404.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

