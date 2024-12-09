The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CI. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $317.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.05. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.