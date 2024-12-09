The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 26,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 116,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

NYSE:SHW opened at $384.96 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

