Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

TMP stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $112.51 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

