Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,388 Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSE LANV opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.53. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

