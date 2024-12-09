Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,388 Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Lanvin Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LANV opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.53. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.99.
About Lanvin Group
