Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $56,000 in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,215,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,813,000 after purchasing an additional 465,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
ICL Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.25. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.54.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.
ICL Group Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
