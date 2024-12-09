TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,279.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $965.69 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.75.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

