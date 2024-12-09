Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,580,025.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total value of $1,580,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,257.98. This represents a 17.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $623.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $604.80 and its 200-day moving average is $562.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.