Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider Sells $3,801,300.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,079.65. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TYL opened at $623.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $604.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $638.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

