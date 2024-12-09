UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 478.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 556,148 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 165.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 124,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 288,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 588.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

