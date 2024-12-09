UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of First BanCorp. worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 222.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $20.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $234.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on FBP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,223.10. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.