UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Select Medical worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 3.1 %

SEM opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $40.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

