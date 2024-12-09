UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.0 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.