UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,830 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,443.56. This represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

