UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 136.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 604,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 529,857 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 500,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $37.98 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

