UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 11,742 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.21% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This represents a 31.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AEO opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

