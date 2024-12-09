UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 3,280 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3,396.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $559,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,610.04. This trade represents a 22.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.