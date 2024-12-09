UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,107,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,599,000 after purchasing an additional 168,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after buying an additional 942,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 963,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 830,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $60.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This represents a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

