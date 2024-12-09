UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 10,461 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,120,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,707,000 after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,715,000 after buying an additional 123,733 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 247,809 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,723 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.