UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Amedisys worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 69.2% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 123,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,716 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 120,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $86.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

