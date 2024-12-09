UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,067 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 79.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,153 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,389,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after buying an additional 1,064,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after buying an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

AGI opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

