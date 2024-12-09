UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,387 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,802,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,104,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,115 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

