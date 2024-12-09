UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

UiPath stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in UiPath by 136.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UiPath by 60.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 16.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in UiPath by 667.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $561,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

