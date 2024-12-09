Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.15 and its 200-day moving average is $376.63. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

