Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.63. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $73,069,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

