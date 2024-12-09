Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $335.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

