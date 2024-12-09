Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $455.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.15 and a 200-day moving average of $376.63. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

