Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $470.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.15 and a 200-day moving average of $376.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

