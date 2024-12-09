Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $435.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.63. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

