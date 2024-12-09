United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 7,700 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,122.70. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $369.67 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,686,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $393,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

