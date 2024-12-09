Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock Position Decreased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 153.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 62.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 253,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,094.50. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPBD opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.07%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

