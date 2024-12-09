Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 24,936 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

