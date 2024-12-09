Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,630 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 14.29. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

