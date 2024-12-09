Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 397.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,145 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 87,077 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 395.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 84,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Kristi Ann Matus acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,429.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,429. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

AMBC opened at $12.66 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $600.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

AMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

