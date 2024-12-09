Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,724 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 218.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $343,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,551.68. The trade was a 69.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

