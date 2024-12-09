Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 12,659 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 206.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 72.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 58,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Avnet by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 118,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 2,607.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 157,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

