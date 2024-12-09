Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 15,637 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 255.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 468.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 15.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

