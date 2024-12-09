Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 175.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $228,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,175.90. This represents a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,900.52. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,866 shares of company stock worth $6,724,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.89. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.