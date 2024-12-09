Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,863 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.