Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of G. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 74.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 221.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,545.60. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.