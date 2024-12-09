Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $196.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.74 and a 52 week high of $231.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $54,062.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,031.32. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

