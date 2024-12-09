Verition Fund Management LLC Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 235.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 445.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atkore by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 829.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Atkore Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $89.00 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

