Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in SLM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 370,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SLM by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

