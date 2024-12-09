Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $1,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. This trade represents a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $509.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

