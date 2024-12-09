Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $175.95 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.18.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

