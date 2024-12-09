Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $954,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $132,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $70,844,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,605,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after buying an additional 3,809,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $29,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,216. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 8,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $101,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,177,460. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863 over the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.67 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

